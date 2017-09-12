Where the SaaS community connects with great employers.

Director of Marketing
Brightflag Dublin, Ireland
Sep 12, 2017
Permanent
Brightflag’s Director of Marketing will help us drive all elements of our overall marketing strategy, from demand generation to content marketing, social marketing, branding, PR, and online advertising. This person will have proven experience in effectively managing and scaling a highly successful marketing team. This role will be instrumental in shaping the public image of Brightflag as a leader in legal technology. As our Director of Marketing, you will craft detailed marketing strategy across channels to reach the target audiences for Brightflag. This role will be instrumental to both converting prospects to leads and building awareness of the Brightflag brand. You will oversee all external communications and content generation including PR, product marketing, research reports, website content, social media, and events. This role will maintain constant communication with senior management and our sales team to enable our marketing and sales teams to connect with our target customer base. The Director of Marketing will be revenue-minded and directly contribute to the continued growth of Brightflag.     Requirements     Demand Generation Responsibilities:   Work closely with Management to develop a comprehensive demand generation strategy for the business across segments. Build and manage best-in-class demand generation programs – using the right mix of inbound, broad-based, account-based, and paid media strategies – to optimize lead-to-opportunity-to-deal funnel and drive pipeline for the business. Tradeshows and events: Identify and manage major tradeshows and events that Brightflag sponsors and participates in. Closely collaborate with sales to ensure alignment on program strategy, execution, and key KPIs. Implement and manage marketing operations and key metrics, including marketing. performance, measurement, process definition, and marketing systems and data. Develop and optimize a marketing budget to generate the best returns.     Marketing Responsibilities:   Lead quarterly and annual planning processes to develop key objectives, KPIs and timing that support overall marketing objectives. Establish and enforce standards for Success Metrics, KPIs and reporting that will provide performance analysis, ROI and insights for all channels/tactics. Create and implement innovative multi-channel acquisition strategies & campaigns via strong collaboration with Product and Sales teams. Develop and execute customer acquisition campaigns across key acquisition channels, including, but not limited to SEM, display/retargeting, social, mobile, affiliate, email, direct mail print and tradeshow. Identify messaging, goals, timing and measurement of marketing programs and campaigns. Define budgets required for campaigns. Communicate results, monitor performance and optimize on an ongoing basis. Manage Public Relations and press opportunities. Coordinate efforts, strategies and relationships with thought leaders and analyst organizations.     Content Generation Responsibilities:   Responsible for the production of valuable content for the Company’s sales process and online presence, as well as digital and traditional editorial through an internal team or with a vendor.     Desired Skills & Experience:   BS or BA in Marketing or related area. Minimum 3+ years of relevant marketing experience, preferably in a SaaS, enterprise software, or agency environment. Prior experience in leading and scaling a demand gen team for SaaS is highly valued In-depth knowledge of the latest techniques in account-based marketing and paid media strategies. Results-oriented with the ability to manage from strategic development to detailed execution. Proven ability to effectively execute integrated, streamlined marketing programs within timelines and within budgets. Ability to work with and influence people at all levels of an organization including executive management, sales, business development and product.
Customer Support Team Lead
Deskpro London, United Kingdom
Sep 29, 2017
Permanent
DESCRIPTION Putney Bridge, London. UK. First things first, support at Deskpro might be different to your typical customer service job. Deskpro makes a helpdesk platform; i.e. we make the software that thousands of other companies use themselves to provide customer support. What this means is that you'll be supporting companies and organisations like Microsoft, HMRC, Valve Software, Panasonic, P&G, 1&1, Hotel Chocolat & the NHS provide incredible customer service to their own customers and stakeholders. What will you be doing? Communicating with our customers and potential customers via support ticket, live chat, voice and social media - all through Deskpro. Helping us design and improve our own customer service processes. Managing our automations, text snippets, filters, escalation paths etc. Building reports and generating data to feedback to our Product team to help improve Deskpro itself. Your input will inform product managers and developers on customer priorities. Managing  feedback  we receive from customers. Run webinar based training sessions (typically 3 hours long), demo webinars (typically 1 hour) and occasional on-premise training seminars at client's offices. Updating the help content built into Deskpro and writing new content as we launch new features. Keep our  knowledgebase  and  manual content  updated. Creating a new library of video tutorials. Conduct interviews with customers about their use of Deskpro to feedback to our Product teams and to help build customer case studies. REQUIREMENTS Experience in a customer service function (ideally using a helpdesk product); with experience in a technology company a considerable plus. Comfort with IT. There are some technical elements to Deskpro (e.g. our reporting language, Logical flows in automations, complex workflows that customers build, APIs etc.) and you'll have the aptitude to learn to support these. Mastery of English language and outstanding writing abilities. You've probably found a mistake or two in this job ad! You enjoy and get satisfaction from helping customers day in and day out. Inbox-zero is hugely satisfying to you. A rapid ability to learn. Deskpro is a powerful product (with long ) and you'll be excited by the prospect of a large product to learn, understand and support. You'll be a core part of the Deskpro team, and one of our primary customer facing representatives. You'll be excited by the responsibility the role brings Our customers use Deskpro in all sorts of different ways and integrate it with a range of other products and services. You'll be faced regularly with requests for help about something you've not heard of or thought about before. You'll enjoy that and the opportunity to find an answer! BENEFITS Lovely offices in Putney Bridge; large green space and near the river. 2 minute walk from the tube and numerous bus routes. Free Gym on site. Pension Scheme Friday lunches & office snacks. Your choice of computer equipment. Very varied role; we have customers ranging from large multinationals to small startup teams, public sector departments like HMRC and the NHS, univerisites, schools and charities. You'll learn a lot about all sorts of industries. Opportunity to be a thought leader in the provision of modern customer service. Small but rapidly growing company atmosphere (direct reports are CEO and CTO) - your opinion really matters.
Account Exec - U.K.
Grow Reading, United Kingdom
Sep 27, 2017
Permanent
ABOUT US Grow provides business intelligence (BI) and analytics software for small to medium businesses. We're a successful Series A funded startup with constant customer feedback like "we thought we were hunting for something that didn't exist, until we found Grow". WHAT YOU'LL DO We are looking for Account Executives with both the excitement and abilities necessary to grow the company clientele and increase overall revenue.  We are looking for hungry AE’s that can work and succeed in the gritty startup atmosphere.  This person will use their previous sales experience to bring on new business through lead lists as well as their own outbound efforts specifically in the U.K. markets Work in a team to increase revenue and hit monthly quotas Be responsible for your own pipeline Learn to use a state-of-the-art analytics tool and demonstrate it’s use to potential clients Work with SDR’s to work leads as well as find new leads from your own outbound efforts Be a part of a growing team as we “Build the Wave” here at Grow.  You will help build the company through revenue growth, build up your team with different team incentives and challenges, and build yourself by improving your craft every day WHAT YOU NEED TO GET THE JOB DONE Hungry attitude that wants to make an impact on an up and coming company Gritty work ethic that will do what it takes to get the job done Ability to learn new technologies to improve your efficiency: Grow, Salesforce, Outreach etc Willingness to go to occasional trade shows to attract new business   Attention to detail - You will be handling many inbound leads and holding several demos every day, so being able to stay on top of your leads and deals is a must. WHAT WILL MAKE US REALLY LOVE YOU Previous sales experience Previous experience in the tech industry Ability to learn new techniques and softwares to improve your skill set WHAT YOU’LL LOVE ABOUT US Great company culture (easy-going, results-oriented and fun) Fastest growing Series A funded Utah startup Genuine work/life balance *U.K. Citizens need only apply*
Data Consultant U.K.
Grow Reading, United Kingdom
Sep 27, 2017
Permanent
ABOUT US Grow provides business intelligence (BI) and analytics software for small to medium businesses. We're a successful Series A funded startup with constant customer feedback like "we thought we were hunting for something that didn't exist, until we found Grow." WHAT YOU'LL DO As a Data Consultant and will need both the excitement and abilities necessary to: implement and train new clients, use their data skills to create meaningful metrics from client data, be a support to all clients.  We are looking for unicorn Data Consultants that can work and succeed in the gritty startup atmosphere.  This person will use their previous data and customer support experience to assist all clients during the onboarding process. Implement clients and train them on the Grow platform Be responsible for all your clients after implementation: issues, questions, concerns etc. Learn to use a state-of-the-art analytics tool and demonstrate it’s use to clients Work with the sales and product teams to increase the Grow application’s abilities Be a part of a growing team as we “Build the Wave” here at Grow.     WHAT YOU NEED TO GET THE JOB DONE Hungry attitude that wants to make an impact on an up and coming company Gritty work ethic that will do what it takes to get the job done Ability to learn new technologies to improve your efficiency: Grow, SQL, Salesforce etc Willingness to occasionally travel locally for implementations    Attention to detail - You will be handling many clients at once dealing with their data and it will require precise work and the occasional writing of SQL statements to clean up their data sets.   WHAT WILL MAKE US REALLY LOVE YOU Previous data and customer support experience Previous experience in the tech/Saas industries Ability to learn new techniques and softwares to improve your skill set   WHAT YOU’LL LOVE ABOUT US Great company culture (easy-going, results-oriented and fun) Fastest growing Series A funded Utah startup Genuine work/life balance   *U.K. Citizens need only apply*
Marketing Automation Manager
FreeAgent Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Sep 22, 2017
Permanent
FreeAgent is one of the leading online accounting platforms in the UK with over 50,000 customers and continued fast growth. We’re on a mission to make businesses happier and more successful by putting them in control of their finances. Our app is already loved by thousands of freelancers, small business owners and accountants, and this role is a great opportunity to be a part of something that makes a real difference! We’re looking for someone who’s passionate about email with a strong track record of delivering successful, sophisticated data-driven communications. You’ll have a love of crafting engaging copy and customer journeys that offer great value, combined with a curious nature and analytical approach. We'd love you to apply if you have: a passion for email marketing and creating engaging, effective customer journeys proven track record of delivering successful data-driven campaigns using email marketing automation minimum 4 years marketing experience minimum 2 years marketing automation experience a marketing or business related degree demonstrable experience of email campaign analysis, testing and optimisation excellent copywriting and proofreading skills super sharp attention to detail strong analytical approach highly numerate good creative judgement excellent understanding of digital marketing concepts, CRM and tracking HTML experience Responsibilities Identify opportunities to improve and develop sophisticated, data-driven communications that will engage our potential and existing customers Line management Manage and implement quarterly email marketing plan, supporting multi-channel campaigns aligned with team objectives Work with in-house design team to create engaging assets including images, gifs and landing pages to support email campaigns Collaborate with the acquisition, content and design teams to create and build email campaigns and journeys to engage and convert contacts Track, monitor, analyse, optimise and report on email campaigns and KPIs Manage customer segmentation to plan and deliver relevant, timely and engaging communications for each audience Shape and implement contact strategy to manage volume of email sent, and be protective over customer interactions Implement a test and learn strategy to ensure continual improvement of email communications Ensure the email marketing automation platform is managed and used effectively Keep up-to-date with email marketing best practice and implement accordingly Own and oversee email quality assurance processes Ensure compliance with marketing and data privacy regulations Bonus, if you have: line management experience experience working in SaaS/tech industry used Drip, SalesForce, Litmus, Liquid syntax, Github Work environment This is a full time permanent position, working from our smart office Edinburgh Quay, convenient for Haymarket station and airport links. We encourage continual self-development and support your ongoing training. We hold bi-annual company hack days. We work smarter, not harder, and try to have fun doing it! We believe in a healthy work-life balance and we’re a sociable bunch so there’s always something happening outside of work too. In the office you’ll be provided with the best kit including top-of-the-line Apple computers, Herman Miller desks and comfy Aeron chairs. We sit down together for catered lunches every Friday, and there is a selection soft drinks, cake and healthy snacks pretty much all the time. We also have a beer fridge. For more of an idea of what it's like to work at FreeAgent, click  here. Perks of the job 33 days annual leave, including public holidays, increasing year on year Family friendly policies Childcare vouchers Professional development and training Contributory Pension Private Health Insurance Group Life Assurance Income Protection Cycle to Work scheme Applying for the role Our application is simple; just be ready to upload your CV and write a cover letter. Our selection process involves interviews at our beautiful Edinburgh office so you can meet and get to know the team. Don’t worry, we’re a nice bunch and we work hard to make the process as straight-forward, transparent and enjoyable as possible. At FreeAgent, we recognise the power of a diverse team, and we encourage applications from individuals with varied experience, perspectives and backgrounds. Don’t forget to tell us about why you think FreeAgent is the right place for you to make a difference. We look forward to hearing from you!
Business Development Representative
Travelperk Barcelona, Spain
Sep 22, 2017
Permanent
Are you an ambitious, driven and energetic professional? Do you have a proven track record of success in generating leads and acquiring new accounts in B2B, ideally selling software to SMB? Do you want to work for a game changer in the travel industry? If so, we need to talk! We are TravelPerk: a fast-growing, well-funded start-up that recently raised 8.5M USD from  Spark capital , Sunstone, LocalGlobe and other leading investors. Our team features A-players from the online travel industry (Booking.com, Skyscanner, Odigeo, among others). We work hard to revolutionize the B2B corporate travel market (over 1.5 trillion USD spend each year). We have just been awarded the  Scale Award by The Next Web . Also, we have recently been chosen as one of the  10 startups to watch in 2017 and beyond by EU startups . If this sounds exciting, keep on reading! We are currently building a team of  Business Development Representatives   (BDR) to help us to achieve our ambitious goals. The ideal Business Development Representative is a hungry, perseverant and focused professional who is not afraid to hit the phone to engage with new customers and grow our sales. This is an excellent opportunity to be part of a team with a fun and collaborative culture, helping us scale by selling a disruptive product that is changing the way organizations budget, book and manage their business travel.   As a Business Development Representative you will need to: Manage all the inbound leads in a given territory. Qualify the leads and partner the Account Director to follow-up until closing. Understand the needs of our target prospects and articulate the value that TravelPerk provides. Maintain accurate information on prospects and interaction activities in Salesforce. Become an expert in TravelPerk. Work closely with the marketing team to develop new ways to increase awareness of TravelPerk and to both evolve and improve the lead qualification process. Ability to conduct a high-level discussion with a broad variety of stakeholders, from Office Managers to CFO’s, to explain the TravelPerk Value Proposition.   Requirements: Native English or similar, both spoken and written. Spanish is not a must. Bonus points for any additional EU language.  Excellent communication and presentation skills. +3 years of experience working in a Sales position, preferably phone based. Proven track of success within a fast paced environment. Good understanding of B2B solution selling with a short sales cycle. Hungry and ambitious, yet ethical and sound. Strong character and perseverance. Able to work as an individual contributor, but bearing in mind you are part of a team. Customer-centric mindset.   Nice to have: Previous experience selling SaaS products. Startup experience. Experience in the travel industry. Knowledge of Salesforce or similar.   What do we offer? Competitive compensation including equity in the company. 24 vacation days per year and flexible working hours. Health perks: Choose between a Private health scheme or the Gym Allowance. “Flexible compensation plan” to help you diversify and increase your net salary. Coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and other breakfast stuff provided. A fun, fast-paced experience that will allow you to grow as a professional. -This position requires being based in Barcelona. We can help with relocation from anywhere in the world. -English is the official language at the office.
Senior Product Designer
Travelperk Barcelona, Spain
Sep 22, 2017
Permanent
At TravelPerk, we are looking for a gifted storytelling Product Designer to own the end-to-end design process of our product, an award-winning free tool to book and manage business travel. Imagined and built with love by a global team from 20 different countries, TravelPerk is backed by world-class visionaries including Spark Capital, investors in Slack, Trello, and Twitter. A bit about you: You must be a Product Designer who thrives in a fast-paced environment and never gets lost in design details. Also, you always respond to challenges with creative and data-driven solutions and ideas. If you think this position has been designed especially for you, then let’s talk! What you will do:  Own the end-to-end design process, from research to beautiful UI design through to shipping code. Imagine and test new components, solutions, and interfaces for all screen sizes. Maintain and improve our component library, which unifies the app with our design tools to help improve efficiency and consistency. Obsess over data from our analytics systems to understand the real needs of users and how your designs are performing against Product KPIs. Create wireframes, refine mockups and develop measurable prototypes on a daily basis. Work very closely with developers to implement your designs. Collaborate very closely with product owners, marketers, and copywriters Create and own your A/B testing schedule to challenge and optimize your design decisions. Requirements: You have at least 5 years’ experience in a Product Design role owning the end-to-end design process and have been a Web Designer at a SaaS company or other remarkable Internet companies (for at least 3 years). You are proficient in Sketch, Axure, HTML, and CSS preprocessors such as LESS or SASS. You are used to working in agile teams using Lean UX methodologies and you enjoy it. You have a strong passion for digital products and a demonstrable track record of achievements (A portfolio is required to apply for this role). You have an excellent grasp of the English language as well as the ability to review and write copy when needed. You have a data-driven DNA. You come with great references as a true team player and have the ability to empower communication to all levels of stakeholders. You are easy going, enthusiastic, and have the humbleness to let go when you see a design is failing while having a passion for correcting it. You always aim for excellence, but you understand that “done is better than perfect”.   What do we offer? Competitive compensation including equity in the company. 24 vacation days per year and flexible working hours. Coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and other breakfast stuff provided. A fun, fast-paced experience that will allow you to grow as a professional and seize your impact day-to-day. The tool kit that you need to get your job done. Autonomy to make the right decisions. Be a part of creating the next big thing in Online Travel.   This position requires full-time, in-house work in Barcelona, Spain. We can help with relocation from anywhere in the world. English is the official language at the office. No prior knowledge of Spanish is required.
Account Director DACH - Native German Speaker
Travelperk Barcelona, Spain
Sep 22, 2017
Permanent
We are TravelPerk: a fast-growing, well-funded start-up that recently raised 8.5M USD from  Spark capital , Sunstone, LocalGlobe and other leading investors. Our team features A-players from the online travel industry (Booking.com, Skyscanner, Odigeo, among others). We work hard to revolutionize the B2B corporate travel market (over 1.5 trillion USD spend each year). We have just been awarded the  Scale Award by The Next Web . Also, we have recently been chosen as one of the  10 startups to watch in 2017 and beyond by EU startups . If this sounds exciting, keep on reading! Are you a hungry, yet sound and ethical sales professional used to both hunting and watering the fields? Do you have a proven track record of success in acquiring new accounts, retaining satisfied clients and constantly overachieving your sales targets? Are you tired of companies selling boring products? Are you ready to go the extra mile to help us scale by selling a disruptive platform that is changing the way organizations budget, book and manage their business travel? If so, we need to talk! We are looking for an experienced, hands-on sales professional with experience selling B2B Software Products and Services within Europe, ideally targeting SMEs, to help us scale by acquiring new clients, and also retaining and expanding existing accounts. As an  Account Director DACH - Native German Speaker , you will be an instrumental contributor to our go-to-market strategy, being able to have a direct impact on the growth of one of the hottest startups in Europe. You will showcase excellent communication, relationship, and negotiation skills. You should also act proactively to address clients’ needs and facilitate the sale process end-to-end, acting as the glue between our Account Management team and the Clients as required, ensuring smooth transitions and effective account management under any circumstances, maintaining our existing company-client relationships at a 7 Star satisfaction standard.   You will need to: Prove your experience adding incremental revenue by contracting new accounts and expanding existing ones. Master the sales forecast as well as the tactical planning. Manage key accounts, organizing periodic client meetings and acting as their main point of contact. Help achieve very low churn rate of existing accounts by addressing/solving problems. Create appealing sales material, including presentations. Stay up-to-date with new features and product launches. Help define and establish best practices altogether with the marketing team. Monitor and report on sales performance analytics. Suggest innovative ideas to increase sales and improve customer experience.   Requirements Being a Native German speaker is a must. Native English or similar, both spoken and written. Excellent communication and presentation skills in both languages. 3-5 years of experience in direct sales, selling SaaS or technology solution with a short sales cycle to SME within Europe. Consultative approach to sales. You become the trusted advisor of your accounts very quickly. Proven track record of success: in previous jobs, you always overachieved sales goals. Previous experience prospecting and qualifying leads.  Strong experience in both Hunting and Farming. Availability for extensive traveling throughout the covered geography. Data vs Opinion driven. Smart, fast learner, and resourceful. Tech savvy. Extrovert, enjoy social interactions face to face and can create long-lasting connections very easily. Good prioritization and focus skills, 80/20. Independent. You don't need hand-holding to get things done. Strong character, perseverance, and grit. A true owner, you feel comfortable working outside of the comfort zone if needed. On top of that, you will only be the right candidate if you are: Honest, open and trustworthy: your peers and managers can trust you. You are a team player, don’t play political games, and care more about the team’s success than about your own career gains. Focused and determined: You don’t let yourself be distracted. You can focus on accomplishing big wins and don’t get lost in less important ideas that are floating around.   What do we offer? Competitive compensation including equity in the company. 24 vacation days per year and flexible working hours. Health perks: Choose between a Private health scheme or the Gym Allowance. “Flexible compensation plan” to help you diversify your income and increase the net salary. Coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and other breakfast stuff provided. A fun, fast-paced experience that will allow you to grow as a professional.   -This position requires being based in Barcelona. We can help with relocation from anywhere in the world.  -English is the official language at the office.
Head of Customer Success
Travelperk Barcelona, Spain
Sep 22, 2017
Permanent
We are TravelPerk: a fast-growing, well-funded startup that, since its creation in early 2015, has raised over US$ 8.5m from  Spark Capital , Sunstone, LocalGlobe and other leading investors. Our team is made up of A-players from the top companies in the online travel industry - Booking.com and Skyscanner among others. Our mission is to revolutionize the B2B corporate travel market where over US$ 1.5 trillion is spent each year. We have been awarded the  Scale Award by The Next Web  in 2017 and picked as one of the hottest startups to watch in 2017 and beyond by both  Forbes  and  Wired . If you’re ready to take off with us, keep reading! We’re looking for a hungry, dependable, ethical, hands-on, and customer-centric professional who is experienced in building and developing high-performing teams. A person with a proven track record in B2B/SaaS companies (ideally in the e-travel sector), and demonstrated successes in setting up efficient processes that scale. Someone who is tired of companies providing poor customer experience and is committed to delivering a service level that exceeds our client's expectations, motivating and compelling them to retain and expand their accounts with us. If this sounds like you, we need to talk. As  Head of Customer Success , you will be an instrumental contributor to our growth strategy, directly impacting the structure and success of one of the hottest startups in Europe. You will have the freedom to showcase your excellent team-building and management abilities, as well as exceptional communication, relationship and problem-solving skills. You will own the customer success process end-to-end, forming the glue between the Sales team and our Clients, ensuring smooth transitions, effective account management, outstanding customer support under every circumstance, and upholding our company’s 7 Star satisfaction promise. Beyond the requirements listed above and below, you must possess a genuine hunger to build a great customer success program from the ground up and scale it, so be ready to roll-up your sleeves!   What you will do: Hire, onboard, train and motivate a team of great professionals. Ensure effective coaching, mentoring and further development of your team. Measure the overall customer satisfaction level using NPS and establish improvement plans as required. Accurately measure customer support satisfaction with the Account Management / Customer Support team. Own the churn number statistic and execute the tactics to reduce it, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction and loyalty. Build extremely efficient processes aimed at delivering an amazing customer experience to maximize revenue. Actively support and advocate a customer-centric approach. Manage strategic accounts, organizing periodic client meetings, and act as their main point of contact if required. Stay up-to-date with new features and product launches. Monitor and report on performance analytics. Suggest innovative ideas to increase revenue and improve customer experience.   What you need to have: Proven successful experience building a top-class Customer Success / Account management team, growing it from 10+ to 50 people or more. An amazing track record leading and developing a successful CSM team in a growth-oriented environment at a global scale. Demonstrable experience going above and beyond to provide an amazing service that delights customers (what we call a 7-star customer experience). A truly data-driven DNA and a strong process orientation, possessing experience in building and rolling out efficient processes and programs, and in task automation. Experience retaining customers to become loyal brand ambassadors, as well as maximizing their lifetime-value. Strong expertise in Travel technologies, especially Amadeus. Excellent communication and presentation skills in English. Spanish is not required, but any additional EU language will be a plus. Deep experience using and squeezing Zendesk or any similar ticketing tool. Availability for punctual traveling anywhere within the covered geography. A true aim to listen carefully, explore new ideas, and coach/get coached. Willingness to experiment, fail fast, learn, and adapt; flexibility to learn from what you’ve done in the past, not adhere rigidly to it. Smart, organized, fast learning, and resourceful mindset. You are tech savvy. Ability to create long-lasting connections very easily. Independence: don't need hand-holding to get things done. Strong character, perseverance, and grit. You are truly resilient and positive. A genuine sense of ownership: you feel comfortable working outside of the comfort zone, and you are ready to go the extra mile and inspire others to do so when needed.   On top of that, you will only be the right candidate if you are: Honest, open and trustworthy: your peers and managers can trust you. You are a team player, don’t play political games, and care more about the team’s success than about your own career gains. Focused and determined: You don’t let yourself be distracted. You can focus on accomplishing big wins and never get lost in less important ideas that are floating around.   What do we offer? Competitive compensation including equity in the company. 24 vacation days per year and flexible working hours. Health perks: Choose between a private health scheme or a gym allowance. “Flexible compensation plan” to help you diversify and increase the net salary. Coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and other breakfast stuff provided.   -This position requires you to be based in Barcelona. We can help with relocation from anywhere in the world. -English is the official language at the office.
Senior Software Engineer
Travelperk Barcelona, Spain
Sep 21, 2017
Permanent
Are you a software engineer with extensive web development experience? Is your code fast, efficient and reliable? Do you particularly enjoy working with amazing people, mentoring other team members and having fun at work while creating something awesome? If so, let’s talk! TravelPerk is building a next-generation platform to take the pain out of booking and managing business travel. Discover our stack here:  http://bit.ly/travelperk-stack   As a senior software engineer, you will work on a day-to-day basis with our product team to design, architect and implement the full stack of our product. We don't care if you have used our stack before,  we are just looking for great engineers! As Senior Software Engineer, this position involves: System architecture design, implementation, and testing. Product development in  Django + React  of a travel-related web-based product. Integrations  between our product to 3rd party APIs. Work in an Agile environment with strong attention to a well-documented code, unit testing, and  continuous integration. Being able to mentor/coach/train other colleagues as a domain expert. Required skills and experience: "Product Engineering" mindset. Extensive experience in similar roles building technically complex products. Expert level both at server-side and at client-side development. Experience writing highly efficient asynchronous code. Git version control. Obsession for quality and testing. Eager to learn new technologies and frameworks. Strong communication skills (in English). Bonus points for: Experience in the travel industry. DevOps experience with the AWS suite and/or Heroku. Experience with React/Flux applications, Node.js, ES6. Experience working in high-performing, Agile development teams. People who like to build stuff (we really like people who maintain/contribute to open source projects). What do we offer? Continuous learning is encouraged and you are more than welcome to dedicate time to learn things that interest you, even if they are not directly related to the day to day tasks. A fun, fast-paced experience that will allow you to grow as a professional. 24 vacation days per year and flexible working hours. Competitive compensation. “Flexible compensation plan” to help you diversify and increase the net salary. Free coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and other breakfast stuff. The senior software engineer position requires full-time, in-house work in Barcelona, Spain. We can help with relocation from anywhere in the world. English is the official language at the office. No prior knowledge of Spanish is required. TravelPerk is an equal opportunity employer:  All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, or age.
Senior Ruby Engineer for leading SaaS product (Can be remote in UK)
FreeAgent Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Sep 21, 2017
Permanent
FreeAgent is one of the leading online accounting platforms in the UK with over 50,000 customers and continued fast growth. We’re on a mission to make businesses happier and more successful by putting them in control of their finances. Our app is already loved by thousands of freelancers, small business owners and accountants, and this role is a great opportunity to be a part of something that makes a real difference! We want to hire experienced senior software engineers to join our developers, designers and domain experts in the workflow team. We’re currently working on the banking area in FreeAgent, adding in new features to make it quicker and easier for our customers to classify their transactions. At FreeAgent, we understand that rapid feature development requires solid foundations so we’re also investing in our code and infrastructure to ensure we have a sustainable architecture for the future. Aside from banking, the workflow team also owns invoicing, expensing, time tracking and much more, almost every customer login will touch something we’ve worked on. This means our team has a huge potential impact on customers, small changes in some of our key features can mean big improvements in customer satisfaction. Senior engineers at FreeAgent have the opportunity to provide technical leadership and help to grow their teams. We like to work with people who show initiative and continually seek to improve themselves, their teammates, and our codebase. Our product teams are small and cross functional, enjoying a great degree of responsibility. We invest in our platform (code health, scalability, security) as well as working on new features. Our engineers have varied programming backgrounds, though we primarily work with Ruby, Rails, JavaScript, React.js, MySQL, RabbitMQ, Elasticsearch and Puppet. You don’t have to have all these skills: our on-boarding programme will get any experienced engineer up to speed on our stack fast. At FreeAgent, we recognise the power of a diverse team, and we encourage applications from individuals with varied experience, perspectives and backgrounds. Skills and experience we're looking for include: Several years of experience developing and maintaining web applications Significant experience with Ruby and Rails Knowledge of JavaScript, HTML and CSS Experience with scaling web applications Experience with mentoring others Effective communication with technical and non-technical people Enthusiasm for taking complex problems and simplifying them for end users Attention to detail; you believe a job worth doing is worth doing right Demonstrable pragmatism; a commitment to getting things done while understanding the tradeoffs being made Work environment This is a full time permanent position, working from our stunning offices at Edinburgh Quay (convenient for Haymarket station and airport links), or you can work remotely elsewhere in the UK - in fact, 20% of our engineering team are fully remote. We encourage continual self-development and have access to a generous training budget. We hold bi-annual company hack days. We work smarter, not harder, and try to have fun doing it! We believe in a healthy work-life balance and we’re a sociable bunch so there’s always something happening outside of work too. In the office you’ll be provided with the best kit including top-of-the-line Apple computers, Herman Miller desks and comfy Aeron chairs. We sit down together for catered lunches every Friday, and a selection of beers, wine, soft drinks, cake and healthy snacks pretty much all the time. For more of an idea of what it's like to work at FreeAgent, click  here . Perks of the job 33 days annual leave, including public holidays, increasing year on year Family friendly policies Childcare vouchers Professional development and training Contributory Pension Private Health Insurance Group Life Assurance Income Protection Cycle to Work scheme Applying for the role Our selection process involves a phone-screen, a coding test and a visit to our beautiful Edinburgh office so you can meet and get to know the team. Don’t worry, we’re a nice bunch and we work hard to make the process as straight-forward, transparent and enjoyable as possible. At FreeAgent, we recognise the power of a diverse team, and we encourage applications from individuals with varied experience, perspectives and backgrounds. Don’t forget to tell us about why you think FreeAgent is the right place for you to make a difference. We look forward to hearing from you!
Head of Acquisition
FreeAgent Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Sep 20, 2017
Permanent
We’re on a mission to make businesses happier and more successful by putting them in control of their finances. Our accounting app is already loved by thousands of freelancers, small business owners and accountants and this role is a great opportunity to promote a product that makes a real difference to its users and their businesses! We’re looking for an experienced, energetic marketing professional to head up our customer acquisition team and deliver on its core objective of supporting the acquisition of new customers for FreeAgent through marketing activity. We envisage you’ll do this by working across multiple audiences and channels to generate new leads and trialists of the software. Working with your team you’ll draw on your wide experience of direct response marketing in digital and more traditional channels to strategise, plan and deliver activity. A key part of this role will be applying a robust test and optimisation approach and methodology. You’ll be highly numerate and analytical and use your experience to work with the team to set targets, ensure measurement mechanisms are in place and undertake complex analysis on results. As a strong leader you’ll be passionate about developing and leading a successful, happy team; and have the ability to motivate others to do their best work and coach them in their development. Collaboration is key to success in this role and sometimes you’ll lead, other times support multi-disciplinary teams across the department or company to deliver on projects, in particular using your experience of marketing and media to contribute to work. Skills and experience we’re looking for include: Demonstrable track record of leading a team to strategise, plan and deliver successful response driven marketing campaigns, preferably within a SaaS environment. Several years hands-on experience of traditional and digital media marketing, in particular digital performance channels and direct response marketing. Experience of testing and optimising marketing activity and strategies through a robust, analytical methodology. Excellent customer insight and creative judgement gained over many marketing campaigns. Highly numerate and analytical; able to work with complex data sets to analyse activity and deliver actionable insights from analysis. Experienced line manager who can lead, coach and develop staff. Excellent planning, organisational and project management skills, with the ability to organise workload of both their own work and direct line reports. Technically minded, and an experienced user of BI tools, who is able to quickly get to grips with new software, systems and technology. A keen and happy collaborator - can work effectively as part of a small team or the wider organisation; willing to share information and knowledge with the rest of the team. Happy working within an agile environment. Degree qualified or equivalent, with a professional qualification in marketing. Work Environment This is a full time permanent position, working from our stunning offices at Edinburgh Quay, convenient for Haymarket station and airport links. We encourage continual self-development and support your ongoing training. We hold bi-annual company hack days. We work smarter, not harder, and try to have fun doing it! We believe in a healthy work-life balance and we’re a sociable bunch so there’s always something happening outside of work too. In the office you’ll be provided with the best kit including top-of-the-line Apple computers, Herman Miller desks and comfy Aeron chairs. We sit down together for catered lunches every Friday, and a selection soft drinks, cake and healthy snacks pretty much all the time. We also have a beer fridge. For more of an idea of what it's like to work at FreeAgent, click  here . Perks of the job 33 days annual leave, including public holidays, increasing year on year Family friendly policies Childcare vouchers Professional development and training Contributory Pension Private Health Insurance Group Life Assurance Income Protection Cycle to Work scheme Applying for the role Our application is simple; just be ready to upload your CV and write a cover letter. Our selection process involves interviews at our beautiful Edinburgh office so you can meet and get to know the team. Don’t worry, we’re a nice bunch and we work hard to make the process as straight-forward, transparent and enjoyable as possible. At FreeAgent, we recognise the power of a diverse team, and we encourage applications from individuals with varied experience, perspectives and backgrounds. Don’t forget to tell us about why you think FreeAgent is the right place for you to make a difference. We look forward to hearing from you!
In-House Lawyer
Pusher London, United Kingdom
Sep 20, 2017
Permanent
At Pusher, we have a passion for technology and we believe the world needs more software, and more of it can be distributed and packaged as APIs. We’re growing in every department, rapidly expanding our customer base and we’re building new and exciting products to help developers do their jobs better. We’re looking for a commercially minded lawyer who is happy to work on a broad remit to optimise the management of all of Pusher’s outstanding legal risks.   What will you be doing? You will have full ownership of the legal operations of the business. Your job will be to pragmatically balance the commercial goals of the business; with the legal requirements of the industry we work within. You will work across every department within the business; from engineering, sales, marketing and operations. You will also operate at every level - working with contributors, the Leadership group and the Governance team. Some examples of the areas in where your expertise will be applied: Managing commercial contracts and negotiations with suppliers and customers Advising on content and IP ownership frameworks with marketing Assisting with HR to include international and UK employee and visa regulations International data compliance to include the impact of GDPR You’ll also be involved in other more ad-hoc business activities such as fund-raising, insurance, international taxation, office lease negotiation or company secretarial work. Being the sole lawyer in the business -- you will be approachable and pragmatic -- and whilst managing our existing and new risks, actively seek out the potential for risk in areas that may not have been fully identified by existing management. Is this you? Fully qualified Lawyer A minimum of 2 years PQE, preferably in a technology company (bonus points for startup exposure) Able to adapt in an ever changing environment with a diverse set of challenges Excited about being the first lawyer within a fast-growing technology organisation Well rounded and extremely hands-on An understanding of the tech startup landscape What you get Competitive salary Based in the heart of Shoreditch Flexible hours MacBooks for all Team lunches Private health insurance 28 days holiday plus bank holidays Pension plan Yoga Massages Free snacks So many activities
Developer Evangelist
Pusher London, United Kingdom
Sep 20, 2017
Permanent
Is this you? Do you enjoy playing with the latest technologies? Love contributing to the developers communities at large? Want to share your knowledge and experience?  Read on .   The Role As a Developer Evangelist at Pusher, you job is to build awareness and adoption of our APIs to developer across the globe. You will achieve this by bringing value to the developer communities by doing 4 main activities:   ⚗️ Open Source: Create open source libraries, tooling or mini products that help developer be more productive. Some examples:  AtomPair  &  notifications.js ❤️ Community: Speak at and attend meetups or conferences. Train developers at Agencies, Startups and accelerators to use our APIs. Your role is to keep a pulse on the communities to know what trends are coming and create opportunities for Pusher. We also recently launched  /Sessions  to help developer access meetup talks from around the world. What you could be doing? Create tutorials and production ready sample apps to get developers excited about Pusher. Write Tutorials to educate and showcase what developers can build with our APIs. Contribute to Open Source and help the developer communities. Speak & attend at meetups, conferences and other developer events to become a thought leader. Use videos or live streaming (Twitch, livecoding, etc) as a new medium to educate and engage with the communities. Work with startups and accelerators to demo our APIs and help their team build great apps. Provide feedback from the communities to our product teams Help with Developer Experience, for example improving the onboarding experience for developers. Participate in many internal hackdays where we test out new ideas ... And many more awesome stuff ⚡   ⚠️⚠️⚠️ Application Process ⚠️⚠️⚠️   When you click apply below, you will be taken to another page where we don't ask for your CV. That's not a bug, it is a feature. As part of the application process, we just ask you a bunch of questions to give you an opportunity to tell us more about you and how you see the world. What are you like? You come from a developer background You love building prototypes and side projects, especially if it gives you the opportunity to play with new frameworks & languages You are always curious about new technology - and you want to share your knowledge You like creating content that helps developers do their jobs better You love talking about tech with other developers - whether that’s in-person at an event or hackathon, or online on a screencast. You believe that, although events are important, there are lots of other ways to get Pusher’s product in the hands of developers - and you want to try them out. Pusher is an equal opportunity employer and we value diversity and inclusion at our company. We welcome people of different nationalities, backgrounds, experiences, abilities and perspectives. What you get Competitive salary Based in the heart of trendy Shoreditch Flexible hours MacBooks for all Team lunches Private health insurance 28 days holiday plus bank holidays Pension plan Yoga Massages Free snacks So many activities 
Account Manager
Fliplet London, United Kingdom
Sep 20, 2017
Permanent
We are Fliplet, a fast-growing start-up embarked on a mission to bring the power of cross-device apps to businesses around the world. Our app building platform is used by dozens of large companies, mostly in the professional services sector (from Deloitte to Accenture or Bird & Bird). On our way to expansion, we are looking for an Account Manager to play a key role in providing leadership in post-sales customer activity, with responsibility for customer retention, success, and growth, while strengthening the overall relationship with existing customers. This is an exciting role that comes with an uncapped commission + base salary. Responsibilities:  Manage the sales cycle across a portfolio of clients, with an active sales pipeline  Comfortable with targets based on renewal, retention, and expansion  Create, identify and qualify selling opportunities by maintaining regular contact with your clients  Grow the accounts in a client portfolio through cross-and-upselling  Provide the highest levels of customer service  Deliver against sales targets and pipeline commitments  Collaborate with other teams including Customer Success, Product and Marketing  Maintain accurate and up to date records in our CRM system  Maintain a high degree of account management and control  Continually develop industry knowledge and demonstrate commercial understanding  In time, develop strategic growth plans for key accounts in portfolio We're looking for the future Flipletonian who will have:  Proven ability to relay information (often technical) to clients in a simple way Proven success in a target-driven client-facing role within the tech sector  Ability to develop a portfolio of accounts, elicit and build upon new referrals.  Strong written/verbal communication skills.  Strong time management skills, organised and efficient.  Personable, confident and outgoing; a proven ability to build rapport with a broad range of professionals, particularly in the legal industry  Ability to excel in a team-based environment.  Experience in applications desirable, especially in a SaaS environment. Got any questions? You can always email us:  careers@fliplet.com !
Senior Full Stack (PHP/JS - Symony/React) Developer
Deskpro London, United Kingdom
Sep 29, 2017
Permanent
DESCRIPTION We are looking for a developer with experience  in PHP and Javascript . This is a full-stack role: Our developers write roughly equal amounts of back-end PHP code (Symfony framework) as front-end Javascript (ReactJS/Redux) code. Our devs don't spend their days working on websites or hacking Drupal. We work on a single SaaS product used by real customers like Microsoft, P&G, 1&1, Xerox, Panasonic, Valve Software and more. The product we make actually has an impact on hundreds of thousands of people that use it throughout out their working day. We think that's pretty cool. Briefly: What is Deskpro? Deskpro is a multi-channel helpdesk platform that we deploy as a downloadable package and also run as a SaaS service. Deskpro includes a number of apps covering various functionality like email and ticketing, real-time chat, self-help publishing and task management. With your help, we can deliver even more features like Twitter/Facebook integration, voice, forms, and asset tracking.   What is the full stack? Backend: PHP (we're beginning to use PHP7). We use Symfony, Doctrine, and many composer libs such as react-php for some async processing jobs. MySQL, ElasticSearch, Memcache, Redis Frontend: Javascript. We use ES2016 via babel and pack it up with webpack. Our UI is built with ReactJS and Redux. We built a custom framework on top of Redux that we call Ampliflux and we want to open-source it. SCSS Websockets SaaS: Ansible for provisioning our Ubuntu machines. MariaDB in a Galera cluster HAProxy node-balancing beanstalkd and redis queues for incoming and outgoing email We use a bit of Python and Ruby for some tasks, like job runners We are in the process of moving everything to AWS. What is the work like? What are the challenges? The interesting thing about working for Deskpro is that there is  so much  to do and the work spans many areas. We integrate with other services such as Salesforce and JIRA, and we have spec's for other integrations for Twitter, Facebook, Twilio, and many many more. Sometimes we even implement custom features for specific customers. You'll get to work with people from your favourite companies like Valve or Microsoft. Deskpro has many features like tickets, real-time chat, publishing, tasks, and many more. And we constantly deliver new modules and have plans for more like asset tracking and telephony. Each feature and module has it's own set of challenges. We cater to external developers by offering a fully-fledged API and "app" system. This lets customers build custom apps that run right within Deskpro itself. We want to expand on this much more in 2016 which requires us to create new developer frameworks and also new support systems, such as a way to distribute apps. Our SaaS service has other unique challenges such as scaling, monitoring and provisioning. For example, how would you build a Twitter integration that reads and processes tweets from thousands of accounts? And a new effort in 2017 is contributing back to the open-source community. Deskpro is full of really great code that we want the world to see and use. What this means for you: You'll get to use and learn about many different products, APIs and technologies. Be it sites like Facebook or services like Twilio, all the way down to nitty-gritty technical stuff like how LDAP or Active Directory works, or efficiently reading from an IMAP email inbox and parsing RFC2822 email. You'll get to work with real customers and get a peek into how other businesses operate their IT. You'll get to learn about scaling software as well as scaling the SaaS platform as a whole. You'll get to try out new technology. We are constantly updating our stack (we're already moving to PHP7!). Maybe you want to try out that new Disque queue server or maybe you want to play with IBM's Watson APIs. Tell us the what and why, then let's do it. Deskpro is a "platform" and is used by many different businesses, big and small. Ultimately that means that Deskpro developers get  variety . The features you work on will never get tedious, the customers we work with are always changing, the software we use and the technology we implement is always fresh.   What's the team like? Our company was founded and is managed by developers who wrote the original software the company was built upon. Everyone in the company "gets it". Everyone in the company has a voice. We're super transparent and we always want your input about anything from features to company policy. We are a small team of mostly full-stack developers (PHP/Javascript/MySQL). REQUIREMENTS Very strong experience developing PHP. You should know the ins-and-outs of PHP. Everything from how you might implement a daemon to PHP's gotchas. You should have experience with Symfony and Doctrine, and not be afraid to dive into the internals of these frameworks. We make extensive use of Symfony forms, validators, events, etc and knowledge of how these work is a must. You should have experience developing Javascript web applications. We aren't looking for jQuery hackers. We need a person who knows how to create a single-page web app (e.g., via ReactJS, Angular, Ember, Backbone, etc). ReactJS and Redux experience is a bonus, but not strictly necessary. We expect you to know at least the concepts already, and be able to learn quickly. You should have a strong understanding of software architecture with opinions on "the right way" to do things. When is the right time to use inheritance? When to use mutable vs immutable data structures? What are the advantages to functional programming? You should be used to diving into unfamiliar code. You will be thrown right into Deskpro code (over half a million LOC). You should be a fast learner. We often venture into unknown territory and we'll expect you to learn fast and be ready to offer advice and opinions quickly. Some of this comes down to Google-fu and experience-driven intuition. You should be a "do-er". We move quickly and work efficiently. We ship updates to customers very quickly (sometimes daily!), and you will be expected to keep up. You should love the colour green. We're putting a big focus on delivering well-tested software. You should be aware of typical scaling issues and how to avoid them (e.g., query in a loop!). You will probably have a github account or equivalent that demonstrates your ability to work on complicated projects or some other way to validate your expertise. BENEFITS Competitive salary based upon experience. Career progression. There is room to grow into many different types of roles. Opportunity to experiment with many different technologies. A mixture of autonomy over your role and real responsibilities to the team and business. Varied work. The Deskpro product is large with lots of modules and technologies. Friendly team and work environment at  our offices in Fulham Green . Easy to get to, pubs and restaurants nearby. Unlimited coffee, tea and soda. Everyone gets free gym membership. We want you to work comfortably and we'll get you a great workstation: Macbook Pro or Linux/Windows equivalent and as many monitors you want, and anything else you might need. Developers get access to  Safari Books  which is an up-to-date digital library of thousands of technical books from publishers such as O'Reilly, Manning, Microsoft, Packt, Addison-Wesley and more. We're happy to send our devs to conferences and training days.
Why SaaSjobs.io chose to sponsor SaaStock2017!
Aug 08, 2017
The team at SaaSjobs.io are delighted to be exhibiting at SaaStock 2017! We believe this is the perfect opportunity to let the European SaaS community know just how excited we are about the launch of our new business and tell everyone about our goal to become the biggest and best platform for connecting great SaaS talent and hiring companies directly. So why on earth would the owners of Just Digital, a specialist SaaS recruitment company, want to launch a job platform? Particularly one that is exclusive to hiring companies, with no recruiter advertising! The answer is simple. Having spent years working with start-up founders and leadership teams of SaaS businesses, we do not believe that every role requires a recruiter to fill it. Yes, senior level hires, some multi-vacancy projects and very specific, niche roles will continue to require the skills that good quality recruiters can offer -  BUT, we also believe there is a great opportunity to connect great candidates and companies directly, without the need to incur significant recruitment costs if you know your audience and engage with them in the right way. We believe our years of success operating with job seekers and clients in this industry offers us a unique insight into the nuances involved in successfully attracting candidates directly. We want to pass on some of our knowledge by working closely with new clients on how to optimise their hiring efforts. We know how challenging it can be for companies to hire, particularly in the early days with no recognised brand. We want to create an environment that allows companies to overcome their hiring challenges, in a cost-effective way. This is not just about the advertising, it’s about building a community, specific to hiring and job seeking, where the SaaS industry can connect directly and find ways to overcome challenges around scaling teams. One of the biggest hurdles for any business is hiring talented people, and yet this seems to be an area often overlooked in the UK & Ireland across the SaaS industry. There is good hiring advice out there, but nothing focused around the challenge of finding these people in the first place which can be the hardest part. This is where SaaSjobs.io is looking to help! We’ll be working hard to make sure our customers get great value and success from the platform, and we want to make this the go to place for everything hiring related for the SaaS industry. But aren’t job boards dead? Absolutely not! We believe there is a huge opportunity in the market for the SaaS community to connect directly, outside of mainstream job boards and LinkedIn. As great as these tools are, there can be lots of noise and it’s easy to get lost amongst such mass volume, particularly for those companies without an established brand or the experience in hiring. And the success rates can be questionable for many! Our whole marketing approach will be extremely targeted, with the goal of building out audiences across multiple disciplines from within the SaaS industry. Making sure these audiences are engaged is crucial to ensuring a great response to job postings. There will be a significant, ongoing investment into our marketing strategy and we have a great team on board to help us deliver on our launch goals over the next 12-18 months.  What are you looking to achieve at SaaStock? SaaStock2017 is the official launch date for the platform, so besides obviously promoting the business we want to speak with anyone with hiring needs or challenges. We went live with a soft launch towards the end of July and have already had over 1,000 registrations, which we are delighted with. We are looking to get as much feedback as possible from the SaaS community and there seems no better place than SaaStock to get that. It’s important to us to build a platform that offers amazing value and delivers great results for our customers and we need feedback to achieve that. And if anyone is looking for some free advice relating to hiring, we’ve got years of experience behind us and will be happy to help in any way we can!
8 SaaS job titles and what they mean
Jul 14, 2017
How do you choose a job title for a new position at a SaaS start-up? Truth is, with difficulty. Not only have SaaS start-ups added never-been-heard-of-before job titles to the recruitment pool, but the types of roles on offer are often different from what they would be in non-software companies. Naturally, you want to communicate this effectively. As a potential employee, you just want to understand what a job title actually means.   In this guide, read 8 common SaaS job titles, their pseudonyms, purposes and what they actually mean for you as an employer or employee.   Customer Success Manager   Also known as: Customer Success Executive, Customer Support Executive, Happiness Hero, Wellness Warrior, Weekend Warrior   Purpose: To help customers first and foremost, from answering product questions to retaining customers and helping the on-boarding flow. The Customer Success Manager is the first port of call and the bridge between customers and the product.   Skills required: The Customer Success Manager is always in touch with what’s happening with the product and therefore must have a broad mix of skills across marketing, sales, customer support and training. They also need to be able to understand how to deal with technical issues in order to react appropriately. User empathy and understanding is key; these types are naturally altruistic and love working with people.   Product Owner   Also known as: Product Manager, Product Marketing Lead   Purpose: To help drive the vision of the product across all areas and link efforts in design, development, customer success, marketing and sales. The Product Owner is often required to communicate with key stakeholders and ensure that product-driven decisions are made which in turn, help fulfil key metrics and goals of customer acquisition and so on.   Skills required: The Product Owner is often smart and curious, able to make decisions that look at the bigger picture while being an expert in customer needs, stakeholder expectations and the wider market fit. Some SaaS start-ups will look for product owners who have expertise in particular project management methodologies, the most popular of late being Agile. Some technical knowledge is also often usually desired for this role.   Head of Growth   Also known as: Growth Analyst, Growth Marketing Manager, Growth Hacker, Growth Hustler   Purpose: To take data-driven insight and turn it into action; to communicate a vision or new way of thinking to key teams and be able to measure the growth at the end of it. The Head of Growth is also expected to be able to find new marketing methods to experiment with and measure their result. Think A/B testing, landing page optimisation, feature testing and paid forms of marketing - all with rapid-fire execution.   Skills required: The growth manager has a track record in analytical thinking and turning insight into action. They are familiar with all forms of marketing (plus the ones no one else has thought of yet) and are able to get the wheels in motion quickly. The Head of Growth is always expected to have new ideas, to know new channels and to be able to pivot a campaign or strategy quickly, based on data and insight. A role not for the faint-hearted.   Marketing Technologist   Also known as: Data Marketer, Marketing Technology Manager, Digital Marketing Manager   Purpose: To find, test and analyse marketing strategies. The Marketing Technologist is an expert in the build and management of a marketing stack. Increasing the marketing effectiveness through the use of CRM, optimisation tools, programmes and systems that execute campaigns and analyse data. The Marketing Technologist is statistically-driven and is able to interpret and act on data. In fact, the Marketing Technologist is often compared to the role of “Growth Hacker”, with the primary difference being that the Marketing Technologist is able to up-level to basic marketing practices such as copywriting, content marketing, social media and email campaigns, whereas the growth hacker might often outsource such tasks.   Skills required: The Marketing Technologist is familiar with new and emerging programmes and systems which help get marketing campaigns off the ground. They can easily argue the merits of Mailchimp vs Totalsend and will tell you how to digitally optimise all programmes used within the marketing area. They’ll be driven by new areas of business growth and will optimise marketing activity for new markets, industries and topic verticals.   Content Manager   Also known as: Content Strategist, Content Marketing Manager, Digital Content Manager, Inbound Marketing Manager   Purpose: To plan, produce and distribute content marketing across a series of channels. Usually relating to blogs, websites, video content and occasionally social media, the content manager’s job is to hit all channels with the right content, at the right time. The content manager will often work closely with a senior marketing team and may often manage copywriters, freelance writers, marketing executives or social media managers.   Skills required: The content manager role is a heady mix of creative execution and analytical measurement. The content manager must be as au fait with writing content and brainstorming content verticals as they are at deep-diving into Google Analytics and customer funnels. Strong writing, editing and proofing skills are often required as well as an organisational ability to keep many plates spinning at the same time.   Social Media Strategist   Also known as: Social Media Manager, Social Media Guru, Social Media Producer, Social Media Technologist, Paid Social Media Manager, Social Account Manager   Purpose: To manage and oversee all social media campaigns, from planning through to execution and analysis. The social media strategist’s job is to look beyond your basic Facebook status update and to understand the science, art and existence of using social media to impact business. The role often involves leading global social media narratives, managing publishing, curation, calendar and analytics tools and regularly reviewing the social strategy based on results.   Skills required: The social media manager is always up to date with changes and developments in the social media landscape. They are able to adopt new Snapchat filters, add Instagram Stories, and develop live Facebook content in line with the emerging platforms, and are always on the pulse of the latest updates. They are also as analytical as they are creative, able to review a campaign and see beyond vanity metrics to really determine success. The social media strategist will often also be required to manage and train others on the use of tools within the social landscape.   User Experience Manager   Also known as: UX Designer, User Experience Consultant, Lead User Experience Architect, User Experience Writer   Purpose: To map out the customer journey throughout the entire product and help construct the best possible user journey. This will involve learning, managing and reviewing the digital journeys customers may take and tracking everything from pre-sales through to billing. The user experience manager may be required to architect new journeys, create wireframes, propose new customer modules or support materials and ensure these are executed across a wider team.   Skills required: The User Experience Manager has a mix of skills from project management elements to marketing systems, copywriting ability, analytical understanding and knowledge of emerging platforms. They need to know and promote an understanding of UX design best practice guidelines and are able to test UX changes and locate or provide feedback. They will often be expected to be au fait with prototyping tools and have experience in wireframing, storyboarding and creating user flows and site maps.   VP of Sales   Also known as: Sales Lead, Head of Sales, Sales Director   Purpose: To take responsibility for sales and business development across the business. Often accountable for figures, team performance and how business plans and strategies expand into sales. VP of Sales will often be expected to fulfil a sales quota, expand teams and see where there are gaps in the supply chain or customer journey.   Skills required: Stretch-orientated, which means they will always reach to break through target goals. Naturally good with people, both internal teams and external clients. Able to close deals with ease. VP of Sales are often difficult to come by (see our guide here ) and tend to have a fast turnover, but with the right one, making sales will become easy.     Remember, within a SaaS start-up, a job title could mean any number of different things. This is why it’s important to gather and review as much information about the posting as possible and not to just rely on the title itself. As an employer, it’s your job to find the title that seems most relevant to your company and then figure out how to explain the title effectively to your potential new employees.   And if all else fails, check out the start-up job title name generator , which is always good for a giggle.
How to recruit for your SaaS start-up
Jul 14, 2017
Let me introduce you to a story I hear all the time surrounding SaaS recruitment:   “I’m a founder and I don’t know the first thing about hiring. Everything we did in my old company is too expensive, but I really want to get the best talent. How am I meant to compete against the thousands of other SaaS start-ups taking people on and where can I find the best people?”   I totally get in. There’s a little window between traditional recruitment and start-up recruitment, and not everyone seems to have worked out how to cater to it yet. For that reason, here are five key places to look for the employees who are going to be worth the search.   Specialist job boards   The start-up job search looks very different to the standard job search, and if you become blindsided by what you’ve always done, you’ll only be pouring your money into quicksand. Big job boards are unlikely to attract the right type of candidates. These types of candidates simply aren’t going to look at The Guardian, or TotalJobs for the type of roles they’re interested in, whereas job boards such as Monster, where thousands (sometimes more) jobs are posted, are difficult for candidates to shift through.   What you want to be looking for are the smaller, more niche job boards. Job sites that specialise in SaaS rule out people who aren’t interested in SaaS from the start. This saves you endless hours of sifting through CVs of marketers or salespeople who are great, but who don’t know the first thing about a software-based business.    Drop that one step further and you get job boards that specialise in just SaaS start-up roles. This is a crystal-clear proposition - you get a niche pool of candidates who know exactly what you’re talking about.   These sites will also rank really well on Google for long-tail terms such as “Engineer jobs in SaaS start-ups”, which means more traffic from the right people (as opposed to trying to rank for “tech jobs” or something equally generic). This gives you more bang for your buck, as more people will get driven to your specific jobs.   Specialist SaaS recruitment companies   Recruitment is such a big market that many offer a “one-size-fits-all” service. That service is not for your start-up. Many start-ups try to avoid paying recruitment fees in favour of other cheaper channels, and then end up reverting back to recruiters at a later date anyway. Save yourself the double expense and invest in a recruiter who’s a specialist in your market from the get-go.   With lower level or more generic jobs, you can often get away with posting on a job board, but in SaaS, where many roles and responsibilities are specific, a recruiter can do the heavy lifting.   A good SaaS start-up recruiter will understand your challenges, can help you prep for interview stage, and will only deliver applications where the candidate actually fits the bill of what you’re looking for. This is where the early-stage employee gems really begin to fall.   Within a start-up network   This approach may only work for the odd job role here and there, but it’s always worth reaching out into your start-up network. Other founders will often interview candidates who are great, but perhaps not the right fit for their start-up at that exact moment in time. In this case, they’re often more than willing to pass on details and help the candidate to find another role.   If your start-up’s raised funds, been in an incubator or even a co-working space, the opportunity to pull on your mutual candidate pool is vast. See if you’re allowed to put up a notice, add your hiring requirements to a newsletter, or just put a post on LinkedIn or a Facebook group and see who can help.   From other start-ups   Finding great talent from other start-ups doesn’t necessarily mean swooping in on Facebook and trying to poach its best developers. Instead, look outside the box to see where candidates who have learned key skills from other start-ups could potentially fit into your own.   Half of all UK start-ups fail within five years, so what happens to those employees? Start-ups can go under for a variety of reasons that have no reflection on their best staff. Searching “failed start-ups list” on Google will give you a ton of start-ups who may have redundant employees. Searching through Angel List and other start-up directories will also help you to cross-reference the SaaS start-ups who may no longer be around.   If you do want to headhunt the best of the best staff, use a middleman. A recruitment agency or specialist headhunting service will know exactly the candidates who are already on the look for other opportunities. This also saves ruffling the feathers of any other founders who you may find yourself sitting opposite at an awards night in the future.    By holding or visiting events   SaaS start-up events are a great way that many start-up founders recruit employees. If you don’t have the budget to exhibit, you can often attend for a fraction of the price and can try to organise meetings in advance with any potential candidates of interest who may be attending.   You could also look to hold your own events at a low budget that could introduce you to a pool of potential candidates. For example, creating an educative breakfast session at your office on the latest SaaS start-up CRM tools would attract many potential Product Managers, Customer Success Managers and Marketing Execs. You could also work with local co-working spaces, schools or universities where relevant courses are held to try to tap into a pool of up-and-coming start-up talent at low cost.   Make the event or meeting worth the candidate’s while and you’ll often find a whole host of talented individuals to choose from.   What avenues have you found useful for recruiting start-up employees? Let us know on Twitter @saasjobsio or view how to post a job with SaaS Jobs .
