Director of Marketing Brightflag Dublin, Ireland Brightflag’s Director of Marketing will help us drive all elements of our overall marketing strategy, from demand generation to content marketing, social marketing, branding, PR, and online advertising. This person will have proven experience in effectively managing and scaling a highly successful marketing team. This role will be instrumental in shaping the public image of Brightflag as a leader in legal technology. As our Director of Marketing, you will craft detailed marketing strategy across channels to reach the target audiences for Brightflag. This role will be instrumental to both converting prospects to leads and building awareness of the Brightflag brand. You will oversee all external communications and content generation including PR, product marketing, research reports, website content, social media, and events. This role will maintain constant communication with senior management and our sales team to enable our marketing and sales teams to connect with our target customer base. The Director of Marketing will be revenue-minded and directly contribute to the continued growth of Brightflag. Requirements Demand Generation Responsibilities: Work closely with Management to develop a comprehensive demand generation strategy for the business across segments. Build and manage best-in-class demand generation programs – using the right mix of inbound, broad-based, account-based, and paid media strategies – to optimize lead-to-opportunity-to-deal funnel and drive pipeline for the business. Tradeshows and events: Identify and manage major tradeshows and events that Brightflag sponsors and participates in. Closely collaborate with sales to ensure alignment on program strategy, execution, and key KPIs. Implement and manage marketing operations and key metrics, including marketing. performance, measurement, process definition, and marketing systems and data. Develop and optimize a marketing budget to generate the best returns. Marketing Responsibilities: Lead quarterly and annual planning processes to develop key objectives, KPIs and timing that support overall marketing objectives. Establish and enforce standards for Success Metrics, KPIs and reporting that will provide performance analysis, ROI and insights for all channels/tactics. Create and implement innovative multi-channel acquisition strategies & campaigns via strong collaboration with Product and Sales teams. Develop and execute customer acquisition campaigns across key acquisition channels, including, but not limited to SEM, display/retargeting, social, mobile, affiliate, email, direct mail print and tradeshow. Identify messaging, goals, timing and measurement of marketing programs and campaigns. Define budgets required for campaigns. Communicate results, monitor performance and optimize on an ongoing basis. Manage Public Relations and press opportunities. Coordinate efforts, strategies and relationships with thought leaders and analyst organizations. Content Generation Responsibilities: Responsible for the production of valuable content for the Company’s sales process and online presence, as well as digital and traditional editorial through an internal team or with a vendor. Desired Skills & Experience: BS or BA in Marketing or related area. Minimum 3+ years of relevant marketing experience, preferably in a SaaS, enterprise software, or agency environment. Prior experience in leading and scaling a demand gen team for SaaS is highly valued In-depth knowledge of the latest techniques in account-based marketing and paid media strategies. Results-oriented with the ability to manage from strategic development to detailed execution. Customer Support Team Lead Deskpro London, United Kingdom DESCRIPTION Putney Bridge, London. UK. First things first, support at Deskpro might be different to your typical customer service job. Deskpro makes a helpdesk platform; i.e. we make the software that thousands of other companies use themselves to provide customer support. What this means is that you'll be supporting companies and organisations like Microsoft, HMRC, Valve Software, Panasonic, P&G, 1&1, Hotel Chocolat & the NHS provide incredible customer service to their own customers and stakeholders. What will you be doing? Communicating with our customers and potential customers via support ticket, live chat, voice and social media - all through Deskpro. Helping us design and improve our own customer service processes. Managing our automations, text snippets, filters, escalation paths etc. Building reports and generating data to feedback to our Product team to help improve Deskpro itself. Your input will inform product managers and developers on customer priorities. Managing feedback we receive from customers. Run webinar based training sessions (typically 3 hours long), demo webinars (typically 1 hour) and occasional on-premise training seminars at client's offices. Updating the help content built into Deskpro and writing new content as we launch new features. Keep our knowledgebase and manual content updated. Creating a new library of video tutorials. Conduct interviews with customers about their use of Deskpro to feedback to our Product teams and to help build customer case studies. REQUIREMENTS Experience in a customer service function (ideally using a helpdesk product); with experience in a technology company a considerable plus. Comfort with IT. There are some technical elements to Deskpro (e.g. our reporting language, Logical flows in automations, complex workflows that customers build, APIs etc.) and you'll have the aptitude to learn to support these. Mastery of English language and outstanding writing abilities. You've probably found a mistake or two in this job ad! You enjoy and get satisfaction from helping customers day in and day out. Inbox-zero is hugely satisfying to you. A rapid ability to learn. Deskpro is a powerful product (with long ) and you'll be excited by the prospect of a large product to learn, understand and support. You'll be a core part of the Deskpro team, and one of our primary customer facing representatives. You'll be excited by the responsibility the role brings Our customers use Deskpro in all sorts of different ways and integrate it with a range of other products and services. You'll be faced regularly with requests for help about something you've not heard of or thought about before. You'll enjoy that and the opportunity to find an answer! BENEFITS Lovely offices in Putney Bridge; large green space and near the river. 2 minute walk from the tube and numerous bus routes. Free Gym on site. ABOUT US Grow provides business intelligence (BI) and analytics software for small to medium businesses. We're a successful Series A funded startup with constant customer feedback like "we thought we were hunting for something that didn't exist, until we found Grow". WHAT YOU'LL DO We are looking for Account Executives with both the excitement and abilities necessary to grow the company clientele and increase overall revenue. We are looking for hungry AE's that can work and succeed in the gritty startup atmosphere. This person will use their previous sales experience to bring on new business through lead lists as well as their own outbound efforts specifically in the U.K. markets Work in a team to increase revenue and hit monthly quotas Be responsible for your own pipeline Learn to use a state-of-the-art analytics tool and demonstrate it's use to potential clients Work with SDR's to work leads as well as find new leads from your own outbound efforts Be a part of a growing team as we "Build the Wave" here at Grow. You will help build the company through revenue growth, build up your team with different team incentives and challenges, and build yourself by improving your craft every day WHAT YOU NEED TO GET THE JOB DONE Hungry attitude that wants to make an impact on an up and coming company Gritty work ethic that will do what it takes to get the job done Ability to learn new technologies to improve your efficiency: Grow, Salesforce, Outreach etc Willingness to go to occasional trade shows to attract new business Attention to detail - You will be handling many inbound leads and holding several demos every day, so being able to stay on top of your leads and deals is a must. WHAT WILL MAKE US REALLY LOVE YOU Previous sales experience Previous experience in the tech industry Ability to learn new techniques and softwares to improve your skill set WHAT YOU'LL LOVE ABOUT US Great company culture (easy-going, results-oriented and fun) Fastest growing Series A funded Utah startup Genuine work/life balance *U.K. Citizens need only apply*

Data Consultant U.K. Grow Reading, United Kingdom ABOUT US Grow provides business intelligence (BI) and analytics software for small to medium businesses. We're a successful Series A funded startup with constant customer feedback like "we thought we were hunting for something that didn't exist, until we found Grow." WHAT YOU'LL DO As a Data Consultant and will need both the excitement and abilities necessary to: implement and train new clients, use their data skills to create meaningful metrics from client data, be a support to all clients. We are looking for unicorn Data Consultants that can work and succeed in the gritty startup atmosphere. This person will use their previous data and customer support experience to assist all clients during the onboarding process. Implement clients and train them on the Grow platform Be responsible for all your clients after implementation: issues, questions, concerns etc. Learn to use a state-of-the-art analytics tool and demonstrate it's use to clients Work with the sales and product teams to increase the Grow application's abilities Be a part of a growing team as we "Build the Wave" here at Grow. WHAT YOU NEED TO GET THE JOB DONE Hungry attitude that wants to make an impact on an up and coming company Gritty work ethic that will do what it takes to get the job done Ability to learn new technologies to improve your efficiency: Grow, SQL, Salesforce etc Willingness to occasionally travel locally for implementations Attention to detail - You will be handling many clients at once dealing with their data and it will require precise work and the occasional writing of SQL statements to clean up their data sets. WHAT WILL MAKE US REALLY LOVE YOU Previous data and customer support experience Previous experience in the tech/Saas industries Ability to learn new techniques and softwares to improve your skill set WHAT YOU'LL LOVE ABOUT US Great company culture (easy-going, results-oriented and fun) Fastest growing Series A funded Utah startup Genuine work/life balance *U.K. Citizens need only apply*

Marketing Automation Manager FreeAgent Edinburgh, United Kingdom FreeAgent is one of the leading online accounting platforms in the UK with over 50,000 customers and continued fast growth. We’re on a mission to make businesses happier and more successful by putting them in control of their finances. Our app is already loved by thousands of freelancers, small business owners and accountants, and this role is a great opportunity to be a part of something that makes a real difference! We’re looking for someone who’s passionate about email with a strong track record of delivering successful, sophisticated data-driven communications. You’ll have a love of crafting engaging copy and customer journeys that offer great value, combined with a curious nature and analytical approach. We'd love you to apply if you have: a passion for email marketing and creating engaging, effective customer journeys proven track record of delivering successful data-driven campaigns using email marketing automation minimum 4 years marketing experience minimum 2 years marketing automation experience a marketing or business related degree demonstrable experience of email campaign analysis, testing and optimisation excellent copywriting and proofreading skills super sharp attention to detail strong analytical approach highly numerate good creative judgement excellent understanding of digital marketing concepts, CRM and tracking HTML experience Responsibilities Identify opportunities to improve and develop sophisticated, data-driven communications that will engage our potential and existing customers Line management Manage and implement quarterly email marketing plan, supporting multi-channel campaigns aligned with team objectives Work with in-house design team to create engaging assets including images, gifs and landing pages to support email campaigns Collaborate with the acquisition, content and design teams to create and build email campaigns and journeys to engage and convert contacts Track, monitor, analyse, optimise and report on email campaigns and KPIs Manage customer segmentation to plan and deliver relevant, timely and engaging communications for each audience Shape and implement contact strategy to manage volume of email sent, and be protective over customer interactions Implement a test and learn strategy to ensure continual improvement of email communications Ensure the email marketing automation platform is managed and used effectively Keep up-to-date with email marketing best practice and implement accordingly Own and oversee email quality assurance processes Ensure compliance with marketing and data privacy regulations Bonus, if you have: line management experience experience working in SaaS/tech industry used Drip, SalesForce, Litmus, Liquid syntax, Github Work environment This is a full time permanent position, working from our smart office Edinburgh Quay, convenient for Haymarket station and airport links. We encourage continual self-development and support your ongoing training. We hold bi-annual company hack days. We work smarter, not harder, and try to have fun doing it! We believe in a healthy work-life balance and we’re a sociable bunch so there’s always something happening outside of work too. In the office you’ll be provided with the best kit including top-of-the-line Apple computers, Herman Miller desks and comfy Aeron chairs. We sit down together for catered lunches every Friday, and there is a selection soft drinks, cake and healthy snacks pretty much all the time. We also have a beer fridge. For more of an idea of what it's like to work at FreeAgent, click here. Perks of the job 33 days annual leave, including public holidays, increasing year on year Family friendly policies Childcare vouchers Professional development and training Contributory Pension Private Health Insurance Group Life Assurance Income Protection Cycle to Work scheme Applying for the role Our application is simple; just be ready to upload your CV and write a cover letter. Our selection process involves interviews at our beautiful Edinburgh office so you can meet and get to know the team. Don’t worry, we’re a nice bunch and we work hard to make the process as straight-forward, transparent and enjoyable as possible. At FreeAgent, we recognise the power of a diverse team, and we encourage applications from individuals with varied experience, perspectives and backgrounds. Don’t forget to tell us about why you think FreeAgent is the right place for you to make a difference. We look forward to hearing from you! Business Development Representative Travelperk Barcelona, Spain Are you an ambitious, driven and energetic professional? Do you have a proven track record of success in generating leads and acquiring new accounts in B2B, ideally selling software to SMB? Do you want to work for a game changer in the travel industry? If so, we need to talk! We are TravelPerk: a fast-growing, well-funded start-up that recently raised 8.5M USD from Spark capital , Sunstone, LocalGlobe and other leading investors. Our team features A-players from the online travel industry (Booking.com, Skyscanner, Odigeo, among others). We work hard to revolutionize the B2B corporate travel market (over 1.5 trillion USD spend each year). We have just been awarded the Scale Award by The Next Web . Also, we have recently been chosen as one of the 10 startups to watch in 2017 and beyond by EU startups . If this sounds exciting, keep on reading! We are currently building a team of Business Development Representatives (BDR) to help us to achieve our ambitious goals. The ideal Business Development Representative is a hungry, perseverant and focused professional who is not afraid to hit the phone to engage with new customers and grow our sales. This is an excellent opportunity to be part of a team with a fun and collaborative culture, helping us scale by selling a disruptive product that is changing the way organizations budget, book and manage their business travel. As a Business Development Representative you will need to: Manage all the inbound leads in a given territory. Qualify the leads and partner the Account Director to follow-up until closing. Understand the needs of our target prospects and articulate the value that TravelPerk provides. Maintain accurate information on prospects and interaction activities in Salesforce. Become an expert in TravelPerk. Work closely with the marketing team to develop new ways to increase awareness of TravelPerk and to both evolve and improve the lead qualification process. Ability to conduct a high-level discussion with a broad variety of stakeholders, from Office Managers to CFO’s, to explain the TravelPerk Value Proposition. Requirements: Native English or similar, both spoken and written. Spanish is not a must. Bonus points for any additional EU language. Excellent communication and presentation skills. +3 years of experience working in a Sales position, preferably phone based. Proven track of success within a fast paced environment. Good understanding of B2B solution selling with a short sales cycle. Hungry and ambitious, yet ethical and sound. Strong character and perseverance. Able to work as an individual contributor, but bearing in mind you are part of a team. Customer-centric mindset. Nice to have: Previous experience selling SaaS products. Startup experience. Senior Product Designer Travelperk Barcelona, Spain At TravelPerk, we are looking for a gifted storytelling Product Designer to own the end-to-end design process of our product, an award-winning free tool to book and manage business travel. Imagined and built with love by a global team from 20 different countries, TravelPerk is backed by world-class visionaries including Spark Capital, investors in Slack, Trello, and Twitter. A bit about you: You must be a Product Designer who thrives in a fast-paced environment and never gets lost in design details. Also, you always respond to challenges with creative and data-driven solutions and ideas. If you think this position has been designed especially for you, then let’s talk! What you will do: Own the end-to-end design process, from research to beautiful UI design through to shipping code. Imagine and test new components, solutions, and interfaces for all screen sizes. Maintain and improve our component library, which unifies the app with our design tools to help improve efficiency and consistency. Obsess over data from our analytics systems to understand the real needs of users and how your designs are performing against Product KPIs. Create wireframes, refine mockups and develop measurable prototypes on a daily basis. Work very closely with developers to implement your designs. Collaborate very closely with product owners, marketers, and copywriters Create and own your A/B testing schedule to challenge and optimize your design decisions. Requirements: You have at least 5 years’ experience in a Product Design role owning the end-to-end design process and have been a Web Designer at a SaaS company or other remarkable Internet companies (for at least 3 years). You are proficient in Sketch, Axure, HTML, and CSS preprocessors such as LESS or SASS. You are used to working in agile teams using Lean UX methodologies and you enjoy it. You have a strong passion for digital products and a demonstrable track record of achievements (A portfolio is required to apply for this role). You have an excellent grasp of the English language as well as the ability to review and write copy when needed. You have a data-driven DNA. You come with great references as a true team player and have the ability to empower communication to all levels of stakeholders. You are easy going, enthusiastic, and have the humbleness to let go when you see a design is failing while having a passion for correcting it. You always aim for excellence, but you understand that “done is better than perfect”. What do we offer? Competitive compensation including equity in the company. 24 vacation days per year and flexible working hours. Coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and other breakfast stuff provided. A fun, fast-paced experience that will allow you to grow as a professional and seize your impact day-to-day. Account Director DACH - Native German Speaker Travelperk Barcelona, Spain We are TravelPerk: a fast-growing, well-funded start-up that recently raised 8.5M USD from Spark capital , Sunstone, LocalGlobe and other leading investors. Our team features A-players from the online travel industry (Booking.com, Skyscanner, Odigeo, among others). We work hard to revolutionize the B2B corporate travel market (over 1.5 trillion USD spend each year). We have just been awarded the Scale Award by The Next Web . Also, we have recently been chosen as one of the 10 startups to watch in 2017 and beyond by EU startups . If this sounds exciting, keep on reading! Are you a hungry, yet sound and ethical sales professional used to both hunting and watering the fields? Do you have a proven track record of success in acquiring new accounts, retaining satisfied clients and constantly overachieving your sales targets? Are you tired of companies selling boring products? Are you ready to go the extra mile to help us scale by selling a disruptive platform that is changing the way organizations budget, book and manage their business travel? If so, we need to talk! We are looking for an experienced, hands-on sales professional with experience selling B2B Software Products and Services within Europe, ideally targeting SMEs, to help us scale by acquiring new clients, and also retaining and expanding existing accounts. As an Account Director DACH - Native German Speaker , you will be an instrumental contributor to our go-to-market strategy, being able to have a direct impact on the growth of one of the hottest startups in Europe. You will showcase excellent communication, relationship, and negotiation skills. You should also act proactively to address clients’ needs and facilitate the sale process end-to-end, acting as the glue between our Account Management team and the Clients as required, ensuring smooth transitions and effective account management under any circumstances, maintaining our existing company-client relationships at a 7 Star satisfaction standard. You will need to: Prove your experience adding incremental revenue by contracting new accounts and expanding existing ones. Master the sales forecast as well as the tactical planning. Manage key accounts, organizing periodic client meetings and acting as their main point of contact. Help achieve very low churn rate of existing accounts by addressing/solving problems. Create appealing sales material, including presentations. Stay up-to-date with new features and product launches. Help define and establish best practices altogether with the marketing team. Monitor and report on sales performance analytics. Suggest innovative ideas to increase sales and improve customer experience. Requirements Being a Native German speaker is a must. Native English or similar, both spoken and written. Excellent communication and presentation skills in both languages. 3-5 years of experience in direct sales, selling SaaS or technology solution with a short sales cycle to SME within Europe. Consultative approach to sales. You become the trusted advisor of your accounts very quickly. Proven track record of success: in previous jobs, you always overachieved sales goals. Previous experience prospecting and qualifying leads. Strong experience in both Hunting and Farming. Availability for extensive traveling throughout the covered geography. Data vs Opinion driven. Smart, fast learner, and resourceful. Tech savvy. Extrovert, enjoy social interactions face to face and can create long-lasting connections very easily. Good prioritization and focus skills, 80/20. Independent. You don't need hand-holding to get things done. Strong character, perseverance, and grit. A true owner, you feel comfortable working outside of the comfort zone if needed. On top of that, you will only be the right candidate if you are: Honest, open and trustworthy: your peers and managers can trust you. You are a team player, don’t play political games, and care more about the team’s success than about your own career gains. Focused and determined: You don’t let yourself be distracted. You can focus on accomplishing big wins and don’t get lost in less important ideas that are floating around. What do we offer? Competitive compensation including equity in the company. 24 vacation days per year and flexible working hours. Health perks: Choose between a Private health scheme or the Gym Allowance. “Flexible compensation plan” to help you diversify your income and increase the net salary. Coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and other breakfast stuff provided. Head of Customer Success Travelperk Barcelona, Spain We are TravelPerk: a fast-growing, well-funded startup that, since its creation in early 2015, has raised over US$ 8.5m from Spark Capital , Sunstone, LocalGlobe and other leading investors. Our team is made up of A-players from the top companies in the online travel industry - Booking.com and Skyscanner among others. Our mission is to revolutionize the B2B corporate travel market where over US$ 1.5 trillion is spent each year. We have been awarded the Scale Award by The Next Web in 2017 and picked as one of the hottest startups to watch in 2017 and beyond by both Forbes and Wired . If you’re ready to take off with us, keep reading! We’re looking for a hungry, dependable, ethical, hands-on, and customer-centric professional who is experienced in building and developing high-performing teams. A person with a proven track record in B2B/SaaS companies (ideally in the e-travel sector), and demonstrated successes in setting up efficient processes that scale. Someone who is tired of companies providing poor customer experience and is committed to delivering a service level that exceeds our client's expectations, motivating and compelling them to retain and expand their accounts with us. If this sounds like you, we need to talk. As Head of Customer Success , you will be an instrumental contributor to our growth strategy, directly impacting the structure and success of one of the hottest startups in Europe. You will have the freedom to showcase your excellent team-building and management abilities, as well as exceptional communication, relationship and problem-solving skills. You will own the customer success process end-to-end, forming the glue between the Sales team and our Clients, ensuring smooth transitions, effective account management, outstanding customer support under every circumstance, and upholding our company’s 7 Star satisfaction promise. Beyond the requirements listed above and below, you must possess a genuine hunger to build a great customer success program from the ground up and scale it, so be ready to roll-up your sleeves! What you will do: Hire, onboard, train and motivate a team of great professionals. Ensure effective coaching, mentoring and further development of your team. Measure the overall customer satisfaction level using NPS and establish improvement plans as required. Accurately measure customer support satisfaction with the Account Management / Customer Support team. Own the churn number statistic and execute the tactics to reduce it, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction and loyalty. Build extremely efficient processes aimed at delivering an amazing customer experience to maximize revenue. Actively support and advocate a customer-centric approach. Manage strategic accounts, organizing periodic client meetings, and act as their main point of contact if required. Stay up-to-date with new features and product launches. Monitor and report on performance analytics. Suggest innovative ideas to increase revenue and improve customer experience. What you need to have: Proven successful experience building a top-class Customer Success / Account management team, growing it from 10+ to 50 people or more. An amazing track record leading and developing a successful CSM team in a growth-oriented environment at a global scale. Demonstrable experience going above and beyond to provide an amazing service that delights customers (what we call a 7-star customer experience). A truly data-driven DNA and a strong process orientation, possessing experience in building and rolling out efficient processes and programs, and in task automation. Experience retaining customers to become loyal brand ambassadors, as well as maximizing their lifetime-value. Strong expertise in Travel technologies, especially Amadeus. Excellent communication and presentation skills in English. Spanish is not required, but any additional EU language will be a plus. Deep experience using and squeezing Zendesk or any similar ticketing tool. Availability for punctual traveling anywhere within the covered geography. A true aim to listen carefully, explore new ideas, and coach/get coached. Willingness to experiment, fail fast, learn, and adapt; flexibility to learn from what you’ve done in the past, not adhere rigidly to it. Smart, organized, fast learning, and resourceful mindset. You are tech savvy. Ability to create long-lasting connections very easily. Independence: don't need hand-holding to get things done. Strong character, perseverance, and grit. You are truly resilient and positive. A genuine sense of ownership: you feel comfortable working outside of the comfort zone, and you are ready to go the extra mile and inspire others to do so when needed. On top of that, you will only be the right candidate if you are: Honest, open and trustworthy: your peers and managers can trust you. You are a team player, don’t play political games, and care more about the team’s success than about your own career gains. Focused and determined: You don’t let yourself be distracted. You can focus on accomplishing big wins and never get lost in less important ideas that are floating around. What do we offer? Competitive compensation including equity in the company. 24 vacation days per year and flexible working hours. Senior Software Engineer Travelperk Barcelona, Spain Are you a software engineer with extensive web development experience? Is your code fast, efficient and reliable? Do you particularly enjoy working with amazing people, mentoring other team members and having fun at work while creating something awesome? If so, let’s talk! TravelPerk is building a next-generation platform to take the pain out of booking and managing business travel. Discover our stack here: http://bit.ly/travelperk-stack As a senior software engineer, you will work on a day-to-day basis with our product team to design, architect and implement the full stack of our product. We don't care if you have used our stack before, we are just looking for great engineers! As Senior Software Engineer, this position involves: System architecture design, implementation, and testing. Product development in Django + React of a travel-related web-based product. Integrations between our product to 3rd party APIs. Work in an Agile environment with strong attention to a well-documented code, unit testing, and continuous integration. Being able to mentor/coach/train other colleagues as a domain expert. Required skills and experience: "Product Engineering" mindset. Extensive experience in similar roles building technically complex products. Expert level both at server-side and at client-side development. Experience writing highly efficient asynchronous code. Git version control. Obsession for quality and testing. Eager to learn new technologies and frameworks. Strong communication skills (in English). Bonus points for: Experience in the travel industry. DevOps experience with the AWS suite and/or Heroku. Experience with React/Flux applications, Node.js, ES6. Experience working in high-performing, Agile development teams. People who like to build stuff (we really like people who maintain/contribute to open source projects). What do we offer? Continuous learning is encouraged and you are more than welcome to dedicate time to learn things that interest you, even if they are not directly related to the day to day tasks. A fun, fast-paced experience that will allow you to grow as a professional. 24 vacation days per year and flexible working hours. Competitive compensation. “Flexible compensation plan” to help you diversify and increase the net salary. Free coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and other breakfast stuff. The senior software engineer position requires full-time, in-house work in Barcelona, Spain. We can help with relocation from anywhere in the world. English is the official language at the office. No prior knowledge of Spanish is required. TravelPerk is an equal opportunity employer: All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, or age. Senior Ruby Engineer for leading SaaS product (Can be remote in UK) FreeAgent Edinburgh, United Kingdom FreeAgent is one of the leading online accounting platforms in the UK with over 50,000 customers and continued fast growth. We’re on a mission to make businesses happier and more successful by putting them in control of their finances. Our app is already loved by thousands of freelancers, small business owners and accountants, and this role is a great opportunity to be a part of something that makes a real difference! We want to hire experienced senior software engineers to join our developers, designers and domain experts in the workflow team. We’re currently working on the banking area in FreeAgent, adding in new features to make it quicker and easier for our customers to classify their transactions. At FreeAgent, we understand that rapid feature development requires solid foundations so we’re also investing in our code and infrastructure to ensure we have a sustainable architecture for the future. Aside from banking, the workflow team also owns invoicing, expensing, time tracking and much more, almost every customer login will touch something we’ve worked on. This means our team has a huge potential impact on customers, small changes in some of our key features can mean big improvements in customer satisfaction. Senior engineers at FreeAgent have the opportunity to provide technical leadership and help to grow their teams. We like to work with people who show initiative and continually seek to improve themselves, their teammates, and our codebase. Our product teams are small and cross functional, enjoying a great degree of responsibility. We invest in our platform (code health, scalability, security) as well as working on new features. Our engineers have varied programming backgrounds, though we primarily work with Ruby, Rails, JavaScript, React.js, MySQL, RabbitMQ, Elasticsearch and Puppet. You don’t have to have all these skills: our on-boarding programme will get any experienced engineer up to speed on our stack fast. At FreeAgent, we recognise the power of a diverse team, and we encourage applications from individuals with varied experience, perspectives and backgrounds. Skills and experience we're looking for include: Several years of experience developing and maintaining web applications Significant experience with Ruby and Rails Knowledge of JavaScript, HTML and CSS Experience with scaling web applications Experience with mentoring others Effective communication with technical and non-technical people Enthusiasm for taking complex problems and simplifying them for end users Attention to detail; you believe a job worth doing is worth doing right Demonstrable pragmatism; a commitment to getting things done while understanding the tradeoffs being made Work environment This is a full time permanent position, working from our stunning offices at Edinburgh Quay (convenient for Haymarket station and airport links), or you can work remotely elsewhere in the UK - in fact, 20% of our engineering team are fully remote. We encourage continual self-development and have access to a generous training budget. We hold bi-annual company hack days. We work smarter, not harder, and try to have fun doing it! We believe in a healthy work-life balance and we’re a sociable bunch so there’s always something happening outside of work too. In the office you’ll be provided with the best kit including top-of-the-line Apple computers, Herman Miller desks and comfy Aeron chairs. We sit down together for catered lunches every Friday, and a selection of beers, wine, soft drinks, cake and healthy snacks pretty much all the time. For more of an idea of what it's like to work at FreeAgent, click here . Perks of the job 33 days annual leave, including public holidays, increasing year on year Family friendly policies Childcare vouchers Professional development and training Contributory Pension Private Health Insurance Group Life Assurance Income Protection Cycle to Work scheme Applying for the role Our selection process involves a phone-screen, a coding test and a visit to our beautiful Edinburgh office so you can meet and get to know the team. Head of Acquisition FreeAgent Edinburgh, United Kingdom We’re on a mission to make businesses happier and more successful by putting them in control of their finances. Our accounting app is already loved by thousands of freelancers, small business owners and accountants and this role is a great opportunity to promote a product that makes a real difference to its users and their businesses! We’re looking for an experienced, energetic marketing professional to head up our customer acquisition team and deliver on its core objective of supporting the acquisition of new customers for FreeAgent through marketing activity. We envisage you’ll do this by working across multiple audiences and channels to generate new leads and trialists of the software. Working with your team you’ll draw on your wide experience of direct response marketing in digital and more traditional channels to strategise, plan and deliver activity. A key part of this role will be applying a robust test and optimisation approach and methodology. You’ll be highly numerate and analytical and use your experience to work with the team to set targets, ensure measurement mechanisms are in place and undertake complex analysis on results. As a strong leader you’ll be passionate about developing and leading a successful, happy team; and have the ability to motivate others to do their best work and coach them in their development. Collaboration is key to success in this role and sometimes you’ll lead, other times support multi-disciplinary teams across the department or company to deliver on projects, in particular using your experience of marketing and media to contribute to work. Skills and experience we’re looking for include: Demonstrable track record of leading a team to strategise, plan and deliver successful response driven marketing campaigns, preferably within a SaaS environment. Several years hands-on experience of traditional and digital media marketing, in particular digital performance channels and direct response marketing. Experience of testing and optimising marketing activity and strategies through a robust, analytical methodology. Excellent customer insight and creative judgement gained over many marketing campaigns. Highly numerate and analytical; able to work with complex data sets to analyse activity and deliver actionable insights from analysis. Experienced line manager who can lead, coach and develop staff. Excellent planning, organisational and project management skills, with the ability to organise workload of both their own work and direct line reports. Technically minded, and an experienced user of BI tools, who is able to quickly get to grips with new software, systems and technology. A keen and happy collaborator - can work effectively as part of a small team or the wider organisation; willing to share information and knowledge with the rest of the team. Happy working within an agile environment. Degree qualified or equivalent, with a professional qualification in marketing. Work Environment This is a full time permanent position, working from our stunning offices at Edinburgh Quay, convenient for Haymarket station and airport links. We encourage continual self-development and support your ongoing training. We hold bi-annual company hack days. We work smarter, not harder, and try to have fun doing it! We believe in a healthy work-life balance and we’re a sociable bunch so there’s always something happening outside of work too. In the office you’ll be provided with the best kit including top-of-the-line Apple computers, Herman Miller desks and comfy Aeron chairs. We sit down together for catered lunches every Friday, and a selection soft drinks, cake and healthy snacks pretty much all the time. We also have a beer fridge. For more of an idea of what it's like to work at FreeAgent, click here . Perks of the job 33 days annual leave, including public holidays, increasing year on year Family friendly policies Childcare vouchers Professional development and training Contributory Pension Private Health Insurance Group Life Assurance Income Protection Cycle to Work scheme Applying for the role Our application is simple; just be ready to upload your CV and write a cover letter. Our selection process involves interviews at our beautiful Edinburgh office so you can meet and get to know the team. Don’t worry, we’re a nice bunch and we work hard to make the process as straight-forward, transparent and enjoyable as possible. In-House Lawyer Pusher London, United Kingdom At Pusher, we have a passion for technology and we believe the world needs more software, and more of it can be distributed and packaged as APIs. We're growing in every department, rapidly expanding our customer base and we're building new and exciting products to help developers do their jobs better. We're looking for a commercially minded lawyer who is happy to work on a broad remit to optimise the management of all of Pusher's outstanding legal risks. What will you be doing? You will have full ownership of the legal operations of the business. Your job will be to pragmatically balance the commercial goals of the business; with the legal requirements of the industry we work within. You will work across every department within the business; from engineering, sales, marketing and operations. You will also operate at every level - working with contributors, the Leadership group and the Governance team. Some examples of the areas in where your expertise will be applied: Managing commercial contracts and negotiations with suppliers and customers Advising on content and IP ownership frameworks with marketing Assisting with HR to include international and UK employee and visa regulations International data compliance to include the impact of GDPR You'll also be involved in other more ad-hoc business activities such as fund-raising, insurance, international taxation, office lease negotiation or company secretarial work. Being the sole lawyer in the business -- you will be approachable and pragmatic -- and whilst managing our existing and new risks, actively seek out the potential for risk in areas that may not have been fully identified by existing management. Is this you? Fully qualified Lawyer A minimum of 2 years PQE, preferably in a technology company (bonus points for startup exposure) Able to adapt in an ever changing environment with a diverse set of challenges Excited about being the first lawyer within a fast-growing technology organisation Well rounded and extremely hands-on An understanding of the tech startup landscape What you get Competitive salary Based in the heart of Shoreditch Flexible hours MacBooks for all Team lunches Private health insurance 28 days holiday plus bank holidays Pension plan Yoga Massages Free snacks So many activities

Developer Evangelist Pusher London, United Kingdom Is this you? Do you enjoy playing with the latest technologies? Love contributing to the developers communities at large? Want to share your knowledge and experience? Read on . The Role As a Developer Evangelist at Pusher, you job is to build awareness and adoption of our APIs to developer across the globe. You will achieve this by bringing value to the developer communities by doing 4 main activities: ⚗️ Open Source: Create open source libraries, tooling or mini products that help developer be more productive. Some examples: AtomPair & notifications.js ❤️ Community: Speak at and attend meetups or conferences. Train developers at Agencies, Startups and accelerators to use our APIs. Your role is to keep a pulse on the communities to know what trends are coming and create opportunities for Pusher. We also recently launched /Sessions to help developer access meetup talks from around the world. What you could be doing? Create tutorials and production ready sample apps to get developers excited about Pusher. Write Tutorials to educate and showcase what developers can build with our APIs. Contribute to Open Source and help the developer communities. Speak & attend at meetups, conferences and other developer events to become a thought leader. Use videos or live streaming (Twitch, livecoding, etc) as a new medium to educate and engage with the communities. Work with startups and accelerators to demo our APIs and help their team build great apps. Provide feedback from the communities to our product teams Help with Developer Experience, for example improving the onboarding experience for developers. Participate in many internal hackdays where we test out new ideas ... And many more awesome stuff ⚡ ⚠️⚠️⚠️ Application Process ⚠️⚠️⚠️ When you click apply below, you will be taken to another page where we don't ask for your CV. That's not a bug, it is a feature. As part of the application process, we just ask you a bunch of questions to give you an opportunity to tell us more about you and how you see the world. What are you like? You come from a developer background You love building prototypes and side projects, especially if it gives you the opportunity to play with new frameworks & languages You are always curious about new technology - and you want to share your knowledge You like creating content that helps developers do their jobs better You love talking about tech with other developers - whether that’s in-person at an event or hackathon, or online on a screencast. You believe that, although events are important, there are lots of other ways to get Pusher’s product in the hands of developers - and you want to try them out. Pusher is an equal opportunity employer and we value diversity and inclusion at our company. We welcome people of different nationalities, backgrounds, experiences, abilities and perspectives. Account Manager Fliplet London, United Kingdom We are Fliplet, a fast-growing start-up embarked on a mission to bring the power of cross-device apps to businesses around the world. Our app building platform is used by dozens of large companies, mostly in the professional services sector (from Deloitte to Accenture or Bird & Bird). On our way to expansion, we are looking for an Account Manager to play a key role in providing leadership in post-sales customer activity, with responsibility for customer retention, success, and growth, while strengthening the overall relationship with existing customers. This is an exciting role that comes with an uncapped commission + base salary. Responsibilities: Manage the sales cycle across a portfolio of clients, with an active sales pipeline Comfortable with targets based on renewal, retention, and expansion Create, identify and qualify selling opportunities by maintaining regular contact with your clients Grow the accounts in a client portfolio through cross-and-upselling Provide the highest levels of customer service Deliver against sales targets and pipeline commitments Collaborate with other teams including Customer Success, Product and Marketing Maintain accurate and up to date records in our CRM system Maintain a high degree of account management and control Continually develop industry knowledge and demonstrate commercial understanding In time, develop strategic growth plans for key accounts in portfolio We're looking for the future Flipletonian who will have: Proven ability to relay information (often technical) to clients in a simple way Proven success in a target-driven client-facing role within the tech sector Ability to develop a portfolio of accounts, elicit and build upon new referrals. Strong written/verbal communication skills. Strong time management skills, organised and efficient. Personable, confident and outgoing; a proven ability to build rapport with a broad range of professionals, particularly in the legal industry Ability to excel in a team-based environment. Experience in applications desirable, especially in a SaaS environment. Got any questions? You can always email us: careers@fliplet.com !